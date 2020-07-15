1/1
Terri L. Owens
We are heartbroken at the loss of our daughter, Terri L. Gardener Owens. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Terri graduated from Neshaminy High School, Class of 1978.

Terri and her husband, Fran, lived in Brigantine, N.J. She loved animals and the beach.

She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fran, her parents, Lynne and Jack Gardener of Langhorne, her brothers, Joe (Lauren) of Fairless Hills and David (Chris) of Penndel, and her stepson, Sean Owens. Terri is also survived by her nephew, Austin Gardener, and nieces, Amanda Mariano, Courtney Gardener, and Victoria Gardener.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terri's name to the SPCA.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
