James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Terri Holovich
Terri Lynn Holovich

Terri Lynn Holovich Obituary
Terri Lynn Holovich passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Md. She was 54.

Born in Allentown, Pa., daughter of the late Dorothy (Stevens) and Oscar Shipley, Terri had been a resident of Bensalem for the past three years and was formerly of the Junewood and Birch Valley sections of Levittown.

Terri was a lover of all animals and also enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a community activist.

Beloved wife of 38 years to William D. Holovich Sr., Terri was the loving mother of Gabrielle Rose Bennett (Dan), William D. Holovich Jr. (Angela), Candice Margot Holovich, and James Mason Holovich (Adam Jacobini). She was the devoted grandmother of Brianna Nicole and Aiden Alexander Holovich.

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 2, 2019
