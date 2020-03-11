|
|
Terry Eugene Cofer departed us on March 4th, 2020. He was 61.
Born in Nashville, Tenn., he lived in many areas of the county throughout his life, finally settling in Levittown for the past five decades. A member of the Pennsbury H. S. class of 1977, where he met his high school sweetheart Karen Sue (Gall), who had just celebrated their 40th year of marriage.
He was the proud son of Margaret Cleo (Jackson) and Charles Amerio, and the late Jesse Bruce Cofer.
He was a devoted father to his son Jesse John Cofer (Shenna Seratch) and daughter Carly Eurie Cofer (Michael Stein). He adored their first grandchild Mason Papirio and was anticipating the birth of their second grandchild, a baby girl from his baby girl.
He is the brother of Gerry Cofer (Lisa), Haskell Rodgers (Kim), Gail Cofer and Pam Rodgers. He will also be sorely missed by Jennifer Shillingford, who they considered to be another daughter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Terry was a highly skilled carpenter and served as a member of the carpenters union local 167 (1462). He truly loved building things and took great pride in his work. He was an avid boater and the 2008 commodore of the Bristol Yacht Club. He treasured being on the water so much they made their dream come true with the purchase of a home on the water in Mystic Isle which he lovingly rebuilt. Spending his days with his friends and family, and saluting the sun as it set with a toast at this home were some of the happiest moments of his life.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, get a flu shot and please consider making a donation to restore the New Jersey Oyster Reefs; donations can be made via check to "Parsons Oyster Reef Recover" P.O. Box 185 Tuckerton N.J. 08087.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 11, 2020