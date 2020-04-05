|
|
Terry Lee "Radar" Stark of Cogan Station, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was 71.
Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Catherine M. (Williams) Stark.
Born Nov. 5, 1948 in Lock Haven, Pa., he was a son of the late LeRoy and Margaret (Pecchia) Stark.
Terry was a graduate of Neshaminy High School and Bucks County Community College with an associate degree in Accounting. Terry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, specializing in strategic air command. After an honorable discharge, he went on to work in branch accounting at the former Strick Corps, now Great Dane, where he retired in 2015. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting or fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his step-son, Charles R. Schweitzer (Felicia) of Bensalem, a granddaughter, Jesse K. Kunwar (Varun) of Horsham, and two great- grandchildren, Thea Grace and Judah Grey Kunwar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Stark.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
