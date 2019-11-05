Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Thelma A. Finney

Thelma A. Finney Obituary
Thelma A. Finney of Upper Southampton, Pa. passed away in the arms of her family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 77.

Thelma was the daughter of the late Helen A. and Eugene J. Ledger.

She is survived by her children, Donald Lewis Finney Jr., Lynne Harding (Dave) and Lisa Cassidy (Jim), and her grandchildren, Stephanie Harding, Sean Harding, Brian Harding, Ryan Cassidy and Tim Cassidy.

Thelma worked for Davey Tree Company for 40 years, but her most cherished job was being a mother and grandmother. Thelma had fierce love for God and her family. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and eternal optimism. We will miss the sparkle in her eyes.

Thelma's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road, Southampton, Pa., where a funeral service for Thelma will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Pastor Bethany Devos as celebrant. Thelma will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Thelma A. Finney may be sent to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931; or to North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.

Condolences may be sent to Thelma's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
