Thelma E. (Pressell) Sware of Warminster passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Masonic Village at Warminster. She was 90.Born in Philadelphia, Thelma was a lifelong resident of Bucks County. She was a homemaker for most of her life and later worked as a hostess at the Cock'n Bull in Peddler's Village.She enjoyed arts & crafts, shopping and keeping up with the latest trends. Thelma also enjoyed roller-skating, spending time with family and friends and was a lover of all animals.She will be sadly missed by her two loving children, Richard (Jean) and Ruth Ann Sware. Thelma is also survived by her sister, Isabel Martinez, two grandchildren, Matthew Sware (Rachel Sommer) and Marc Pitt (Deidre), and three great grandchildren, Carter, Avery and Rhoda.She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Elmer H. and William J. Pressell.Services and interment will be held at a later date.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem