Thelma F. Valerio died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, she had lived in Feasterville-Trevose for 41 years.
Mrs. Valerio retired from the Food Service Department of Neshaminy School District after lovingly serving the students and staff of Ferderbar Elementary School. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed helping others, such as crocheting 300 blankets for Abington Hospital patients. Thelma touched the lives of everyone she met.
Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Valerio.
She was the devoted mother of Virginia Guenzel (Rev. Lawrence) of Lansdale and Shirley Knauth of Feasterville, the loving grandmother of Rebecca Pallante (Michael) of Lindenwold, N.J., JoAnne Cariola (Matthew) of Feasterville and John A. Knauth (Krystal) of Westminster, Md., and great-grandmother of Isabella and Julianna Cariola, and Hope, Alia, and Luke Knauth.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Street & Churchville Road, Southampton, Pa. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's name may be made to St. Mary Medical Center Foundations, 1207 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047 or Lutherans for Life, 1101 5th St., Nevada, IA 50201-1816.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019