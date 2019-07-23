|
|
Thelma Mae Groose (Weyant) was reunited with her love, Jim, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 90.
Born in Lewistown, Pa., Mrs. Groose was a longtime resident of Levittown. She worked for the Pennsbury School District for 25 years until retiring.
In addition to her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Shannon and Jesse (Weaver) Weyant; brothers, Charles and Robert Weyant; and sister, Dorothy Hockenberry.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Groose (Kathy) of Eldersburg, Md., and Randy Groose of Winchester, Va.; daughter, Kathy Kearney of Levittown with whom she resided; grandchildren, Jessica Ostrout (Mitchell), Jason Richard Groose (Haley), Jason Randall Groose, Erin Groose, Jordan Owenby (Andy), Brian Groose and Brandon Bell; great- grandson, Austin James; and soon to be great- granddaughter, Baby G. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law, Jean Smith and Betty Weyant, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Thelma's family would like to give special thanks to all of those involved with her care at St. Mary Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd. Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019