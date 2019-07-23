Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Groose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Mae Groose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Mae Groose Obituary
Thelma Mae Groose (Weyant) was reunited with her love, Jim, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 90.

Born in Lewistown, Pa., Mrs. Groose was a longtime resident of Levittown. She worked for the Pennsbury School District for 25 years until retiring.

In addition to her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Shannon and Jesse (Weaver) Weyant; brothers, Charles and Robert Weyant; and sister, Dorothy Hockenberry.

She is survived by her sons, Rick Groose (Kathy) of Eldersburg, Md., and Randy Groose of Winchester, Va.; daughter, Kathy Kearney of Levittown with whom she resided; grandchildren, Jessica Ostrout (Mitchell), Jason Richard Groose (Haley), Jason Randall Groose, Erin Groose, Jordan Owenby (Andy), Brian Groose and Brandon Bell; great- grandson, Austin James; and soon to be great- granddaughter, Baby G. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law, Jean Smith and Betty Weyant, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thelma's family would like to give special thanks to all of those involved with her care at St. Mary Medical Center.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd. Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now