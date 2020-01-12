|
Thelma Mae (Myers) Kelch passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Penndel on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was 96.
Born in South Langhorne, Thelma worked for many years as a secretary for Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church in Hulmeville, where she was secretary to the vestry and sang and directed the junior and senior choirs. A true lover of music, Thelma was an original member of the Delaware Valley Choral Society under the direction of Milsom T. Hughes for 55 years.
She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, and enjoyed baking and designing beautiful cakes. She was truly loved by everyone who met her, she loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Charles T. Kelch, along with her brothers, Robert Myers and Madison Thomas Myers, and her sister, Catherine Craven Mellor.
Thelma will be dearly missed by her children, Barbara Kelch Martin and Charles R. Kelch (Dawn), her three grandchildren, Wayne C. Martin (Kelly), Jenna Pedersen, and Dena Kelch, along with her three great- grandchildren, Heather Martin, Rossi Pedersen, and Charlotte Pedersen, and her sister Dorothy Criblear. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940, or Grace Episcopal Church, 313 Main St., Hulmeville, PA 19047.
