|
|
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Thelma R. Downing, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84.
A longtime resident of Florence, N.J., Thelma was born Nov. 21, 1935 in Bristol, Pa. to Russell and Agnes Bock.
She married William M. Downing, her husband of 47 years, on Oct. 5, 1957. Together they raised two children.
Thelma was a deeply religious woman who lived her life according to God's word. She was both an Elder and a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, where she worshipped and helped spread the love of Jesus to others. She loved her volunteer experiences in the church soup kitchen, where she relished taking care of those less fortunate.
"Terri," a licensed beautician, owned and operated her own beauty salon, Country Lass, where she developed lifelong friendships with her customers.
She saw the wonders of God in nature and loved gardening, bird watching and the beauty of the outdoors. Thelma was never at a loss for a kind word, sage advice, or a listening ear. Her generosity and loving nature had a profound impact on many lives. Thelma's smile, love of life and huge heart painted a wide, colorful swath, and she left this world a better place for having been such an important person to so many. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and extended family, as they were what she lived for, and will be sorely missed by all.
Thelma is survived by her son, Thomas M. Downing, his wife, Jacqueline, and their sons, Matthew, Michael, Christian, Mitchell and Marcus; her daughter, Susan J. Opperman and her three children, Morgan, Madison and Marc; her siblings, Adele, Edward, Elizabeth, Theodore, and David; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
"Go With God"
Thelma was laid to rest next to her loving husband Bill in a private burial on Wednesday, April 29th. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations in Thelma's name to the soup kitchen at First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly, N.J.
www.perinchief.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020