Theodore Elbert Calkins of Feasterville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Meadowview Nursing Home from Covid-19. He was 85.
Theodore was born July 29, 1934 in Johnsonburg, Pa. to Paul R. Calkins and Frieda R. (Muff) Calkins. He graduated from Rolfe School and received a B.A. degree from Clarion University.
He married Carole D. (Guinard) Calkins in 1962, and lived together in Feasterville. Theodore worked at NADC.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
Theodore is survived by four children, Craig, Kim, Lori, and Kyle, and seven grandchildren.
Arrangements for a memorial in his hometown of Johnsonburg will be announced.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020