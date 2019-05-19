|
Theodore H. Woodman of Holland, Pa., died May 11, 2019, at Twining Village, Holland, Pa. He was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Theodore was a former 60-year resident of Newtown.
Theodore was a retired auto worker and machine operator for General Motors, Trenton, for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II.
Theodore was an active member of the Newtown United Methodist Church, singing in the choir. He was a former assistant scout master for Troop #205 and he enjoyed music, playing the accordion, taking bus trips, reading, doing puzzles and riding bicycles.
Theodore was the son of the late Horace and Myrtle Greenawalt Woodman and the loving husband of the late Dorothy Woodman. He was the devoted father of Carol Woodman, Nancy and her husband, Thomas Elchenko, and Wayne and his wife, Lynette Woodman. Theodore was the proud grandfather of Chantal, Christopher, Thomas and Samantha, and the great-grandfather of Torsten, Jasper and Olivia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service at 9:15 a.m. Whitemarsh Memorial Park Thursday, May 23. A procession will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the Newtown United Methodist Church, 35 Liberty Street. Relatives and friends are also invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon Thursday and to his memorial at 12 Noon at the Newtown United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions in Theodore's name may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Newtown United Methodist Church or the Guardian's of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019