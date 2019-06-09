|
Theodore N. Hope of Morrisville passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was 65.
He enjoyed playing video games, watching wrestling, and liked sport cars. What Theodore enjoyed most of all was spending time with his grandson, Jason.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and David Hope. Theodore is survived by his parents, Marvin and Hortense Foxworth; son, Jason Hope (Skye), daughter, Sherron Hope; grandson, Jason Hope, the love of his life and fiancé, Kathy Shiley; close friend, Tom Quinn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home Web site listed below.
Molden Funeral Chapel,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019