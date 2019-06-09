Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore N. Hope

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore N. Hope Obituary
Theodore N. Hope of Morrisville passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was 65.

He enjoyed playing video games, watching wrestling, and liked sport cars. What Theodore enjoyed most of all was spending time with his grandson, Jason.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and David Hope. Theodore is survived by his parents, Marvin and Hortense Foxworth; son, Jason Hope (Skye), daughter, Sherron Hope; grandson, Jason Hope, the love of his life and fiancé, Kathy Shiley; close friend, Tom Quinn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home Web site listed below.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now