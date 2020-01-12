|
|
Theodore S. Elonis of Pinehurst, N.C., formerly of Sutton, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital. He was 79.
A native of Donaldson, Pa., he was the son of the late Samuel and Thelma (Kimmel) Elonis. Ted retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 9 of Central New Jersey. Additionally, he was a pastor at the Church of God in Riverside, N.J.
An avid outdoorsman, he retired to West Virginia and built a log home. In 1986 he was a thru-hiker of the Appalachian Trail, completing it in 169 days. Ted was active at the Wayside Church in Sutton, and served on the recycling committee in Sutton. He also was instrumental in getting the water line for Poplar Ridge residents of West Virginia.
Throughout his life he was privileged to travel to many places including Jerusalem, Greece, Italy, Costa Rica and throughout the Western United States; also living in Washington state for a couple of years. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking and boating. Most of all he loved people and they loved him back.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Joseph Elonis.
He is survived by: his wife, Evelyn Osborne Elonis; son, Theodore Elonis Jr.; two daughters, Tawny Steff and Ginger Elonis; two step-sons, Ed Keller and Ronald Keller; sister, Mary Steiner; two brothers, Samuel Elonis Jr. and wife, Toni, and Timothy Elonis; nine grandchildren; a lifelong friend who was like a brother, Frank Keating; and his neighbor, Nova Sandy, who Ted referred to as his "friend and angel."
A Celebration of Life will be held in June in New Jersey.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020