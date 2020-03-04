|
Theodore T. Schaum Sr., "Ted," of Viola, Del. passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at home. He was 81.
Mr. Schaum was born Sept. 3, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Theodore Schaum and Jean Donahue Schaum.
He was the owner and operator along with his brother, Charles "Chuck," of Auto Body by Schaum in Bensalem, Pa. Mr. Schaum was an avid street rod enthusiast and loved building them. He also loved drag racing and was a member of the Time Traveler's Street Rod Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Freiheit Schaum, his children, Theodore Jr., Charles and Terry Schaum Chrislip, and his brother, Charles Schaum.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Scott and her husband, Paul, of Dover, Del.; son-in-law, Bill Chrislip of Clayton, Del.; grandchildren, Brent and his wife, Ashley, Danica and William; and great grandson, Ethan Thomas.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10), Dover, Del., where friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
