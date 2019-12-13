Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Scottsville United Methodist Church
2400 Brownsville Rd
Langhorne, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore W. Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore W. Hess Obituary
Theodore William "Ted" Hess of Buckingham Springs, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 93.

Ted was born Aug. 19, 1926 in Philadelphia and was raised in North Wales. He was a graduate of North Wales High School and East Stroudsburg State Teachers College.

Ted served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, had a 35-year career working for various railroad companies, retiring from Union Pacific, later working part-time at Universal Wire Cloth Co.

During his retirement, Ted led a vibrant and adventurous life. He and his wife Marge enjoyed family vacations, traveled throughout the United States and abroad, including a memorable trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea when Ted won a contest for a date with Doris Day. A lifelong singer, Ted shared his musical gifts in his college, church, and community choirs, and with anyone who would serve as his audience when he would spontaneously break into song.

Ted enjoyed an active life, golfing, bowling, exercising, and keeping up with the Philadelphia Phillies, often summarizing their performance with the single phrase "They can't hit."

Ted will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and loving devotion to his family and treasured friends.

Ted is survived by his wife, Gloria Marjorie; his sister, Caroline; children, Larry, Karlynne, Kristin, Donna (Peter), Lori (Gabe), and Lisa (Rich); 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, and sister.

His funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 18940. Interment with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottsville United Methodist Church at the address listed above.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now