Theodore William "Ted" Hess of Buckingham Springs, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 93.
Ted was born Aug. 19, 1926 in Philadelphia and was raised in North Wales. He was a graduate of North Wales High School and East Stroudsburg State Teachers College.
Ted served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, had a 35-year career working for various railroad companies, retiring from Union Pacific, later working part-time at Universal Wire Cloth Co.
During his retirement, Ted led a vibrant and adventurous life. He and his wife Marge enjoyed family vacations, traveled throughout the United States and abroad, including a memorable trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea when Ted won a contest for a date with Doris Day. A lifelong singer, Ted shared his musical gifts in his college, church, and community choirs, and with anyone who would serve as his audience when he would spontaneously break into song.
Ted enjoyed an active life, golfing, bowling, exercising, and keeping up with the Philadelphia Phillies, often summarizing their performance with the single phrase "They can't hit."
Ted will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and loving devotion to his family and treasured friends.
Ted is survived by his wife, Gloria Marjorie; his sister, Caroline; children, Larry, Karlynne, Kristin, Donna (Peter), Lori (Gabe), and Lisa (Rich); 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, and sister.
His funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 18940. Interment with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottsville United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019