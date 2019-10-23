Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church,
1731 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Theresa C. Hibbs Obituary
Theresa C. (Ingenito) Hibbs passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at The Bridges at Warwick. She was 91.

Wife of the late Victor L., she was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ann Ingenito, brothers, Louis J. and Francis P., her sister, Dolores R., and nephew, Thomas.

Theresa resided in Bensalem for over 60 years. Prior to retirement, Theresa worked for Acme Supermarkets for over 40 years.

Born in South Philadelphia and then moving to Mayfair, Theresa graduated from St. Hubert's Catholic School for girls.

She is survived by seven nephews, two nieces, 13 great nephews and nieces and nine great-great nephews and nieces.

Theresa loved to cook, do yard work, crocheting and word search books. She was loved dearly by all and will be deeply missed.

And he said to Him, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise" ~ Luke 23:43

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to either the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019
