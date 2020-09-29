Theresa Hayden

Theresa (Pekala) Hayden passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Vinnie Lee (Laura), Virginia (Butch) and Francis (Wendy); Babci to Sean; Great Babci to Gage; sister of Joanne Jones; Ciocci to Megan (Ryan); and Great Ciocci to Corina, Victoria and Salvadore.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside services at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be appreciated by her family.
Reilly Rakowski Funeral Home,
Philadelphiawww.rrfunerals.com