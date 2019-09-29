|
|
Theresa (Yandura) Leitch, of Morrisville, Pa., passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. She was 91.
She was the wife of the late Edward W. Leitch. She is survived by three sons, Edward M., James P., and David J. Leitch.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday evening, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. For the full obituary, please go to the website below.
J. Allen Hooper Funera Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019