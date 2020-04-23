|
|
Theresa M. "Peggy" DeDominicis passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Arden Courts of Annandale in Virginia. She was 91.
Born Peggy Carroll in Pottsville, Pa., she was a resident of Annandale, Va. since 2015, following the death of her husband of 58 years, L. Donald DeDominicis. Peggy and Don moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla. in 1992, having previously lived in Levittown, Pa. for 35 years.
Peggy worked for many years in personnel at Macy's in Langhorne, Pa., and raised five children. She was a member of St. Lucie Catholic Church in Florida prior to moving to Annandale.
Peggy is survived by her five children: sons, Louis Donald DeDominicis (Joy) of Telford, Pa., Barry DeDominicis (Michele) of Holland, Pa., and Joseph DeDominicis (Darlene) of Houston, Texas, and daughters, Mary Anne Schuler (William) of Kiawah Island, S.C. and Theresa DeDominicis of Fairfax, Va. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at parkinson.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020