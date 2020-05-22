|
|
Theresa M. Thiel of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 92.
Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late John and Mary Blascak Bogan, she had resided in Lower Makefield for the past 70 years.
Teri was fully engaged to raising her children. She then joined the law firm of Timby and Dillon in Newtown as their receptionist.
Teri was an avid member of the Bell Mountain Ski Club. She also was a world traveler. In later years, she participated in the many activities of the Lower Makefield Seniors.
She is survived her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kevin Milroy Sr. of Lower Makefield; her son and daughter-in-law, Boyd and Marizet Thiel Jr. of Bordentown, N.J.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Cochrane and her husband, Clayton, and Kevin Milroy Jr. and his fiancée, Lauren Kramer; and three great grandchildren, Andrew and Connor Cochrane and Bodhi Milroy.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2020