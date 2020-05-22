Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Thiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Thiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Thiel Obituary
Theresa M. Thiel of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 92.

Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late John and Mary Blascak Bogan, she had resided in Lower Makefield for the past 70 years. 

Teri was fully engaged to raising her children. She then joined the law firm of Timby and Dillon in Newtown as their receptionist.

Teri was an avid member of the Bell Mountain Ski Club. She also was a world traveler. In later years, she participated in the many activities of the Lower Makefield Seniors.

She is survived her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kevin Milroy Sr. of Lower Makefield; her son and daughter-in-law, Boyd and Marizet Thiel Jr. of Bordentown, N.J.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Cochrane and her husband, Clayton, and Kevin Milroy Jr. and his fiancée, Lauren Kramer; and three great grandchildren, Andrew and Connor Cochrane and Bodhi Milroy.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -