Theresa M. Ibarrondo passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 60.Born in Bucks, daughter of the late Christopher and MaryJane D'Ambrosia Smith, she was a Bristol Borough resident most of her life. Theresa attended St. Ann School and graduated from Bishop Conwell High School. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant at NJM Insurance Company.Theresa loved going to the beach and spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren.Wife of the late Antonio "Tony" Ibarrondo, and sister of the late Mary Frances Kieffer, she is survived by her children: Tony Ibarrondo and his wife, Valerie, and Nina Luchansky and her husband, Tom, and her cherished grandchildren, Andre, Gianni, Lola, Mia, Jaden, and Scarlett. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and good friend, Clint Kieffer.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Following CDC Guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough