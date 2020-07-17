1/1
Theresa Marie Zarroli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. (Fiorenza) Zarroli died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Warminster. She was 79.

Theresa was the devoted wife of the late Paul Zarroli Sr. The couple shared almost 50 years of happiness, love and family memories.

Born in Baldalato, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Maria (Piperissa) Fiorenza, and sister of the late Ralph, Nicholas, Andrew and Pasquale Fiorenza.

Theresa loved cooking for her family, playing cards with her close friends, and enjoying summers at the beach.

She will be missed and remembered by her sons and daughters-in- law, Paul Jr. and Donna Zarroli and John and Kristen Zarroli; her grandchildren, Gemma Marie Zarroli, Christina Cleighton, Theresa Ward and John Paul Zarroli; great grandson, Tyler Cleighton; her siblings, Cathy Mazzotta, Vicky Halstead and Dominic Fiorenza; and many special nieces and nephews.

Following current health and safety guidelines, and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Theresa's family from 9:30 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 235 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved