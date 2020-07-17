Theresa M. (Fiorenza) Zarroli died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Warminster. She was 79.
Theresa was the devoted wife of the late Paul Zarroli Sr. The couple shared almost 50 years of happiness, love and family memories.
Born in Baldalato, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Maria (Piperissa) Fiorenza, and sister of the late Ralph, Nicholas, Andrew and Pasquale Fiorenza.
Theresa loved cooking for her family, playing cards with her close friends, and enjoying summers at the beach.
She will be missed and remembered by her sons and daughters-in- law, Paul Jr. and Donna Zarroli and John and Kristen Zarroli; her grandchildren, Gemma Marie Zarroli, Christina Cleighton, Theresa Ward and John Paul Zarroli; great grandson, Tyler Cleighton; her siblings, Cathy Mazzotta, Vicky Halstead and Dominic Fiorenza; and many special nieces and nephews.
Following current health and safety guidelines, and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Theresa's family from 9:30 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 235 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.fluehr.com