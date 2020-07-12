1/1
Theresa R. Nevling
Theresa R. (Brushia) Nevling of Fallsington, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was 89.

Theresa worked for the State of Pennsylvania, where she worked her way up to the position of head cook for Eastern State Hospital in Philadelphia.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Josephine Brushia, her brother, Vincent Brushia, her husband, Kirby Nevling, and sons, Kirby Jr. and Joe Nevling.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Cimorelli, great grandchildren, Michael Cimorelli and Bella Cimorelli, her niece, Frances Kirk (Dave), and many other nieces, nephews and extended neighborhood families in the Village of Wheat Sheaf, who watched over and supported her.

The family and friends of Theresa would like to thank everyone at Arden Court, Yardley, Pa., especially the caretakers working in the Blue-Dockside section who went far beyond their work duties to keep her safe during Covid-19, for their loving care, dignity, respect, friendship and kindness they showed to Theresa for the two years she was under their care, and to Heartland Hospice, for the last few days of her time.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
