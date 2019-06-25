|
Theresa V. (McGrenra) Mulhern passed away Friday June 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 88.
She was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Philadelphia to Katherine (Daly) and Patrick McGrenra.
Tessie grew up on Haines Street in Germantown and attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Little Flower High School. Tess was a 67-year member of Immaculate Conception Church in Levittown.
On May 10, 1952, Tessie married John T. Mulhern at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church by Father John Mulhern. Together, they had five children, John (Rita), Jerry (Susan), Patricia, Terrence (Marie) and Timothy (Eileen); ten grandchildren, John, Michael, Patrice, Joseph, Mark, Terrence Jr., Abbey, Jayne, Timothy and Meghan; and two great grandchildren, Luke and Jack.
Tessie was loved by all with a personality like no other.
Family and friends may call from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call again from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters), 2212 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130.
