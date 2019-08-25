|
Therese A. "Terri" Campbell Thompson of Bristol Borough was born into eternal life Aug. 24, 2019. She was 92.
Waiting to greet her at heaven's gates will be her husband, James I. "Bobo" Thompson, her son-in-law, Joseph Murray Sr., her parents, Furman and Annamae Campbell; and her six siblings, Furman Jr., Frank, Judy, Russell, Paul, and Eileen.
After raising her children, Terri taught for 17 years at Holy Trinity School in Morrisville. Upon her retirement, she was a substitute teacher at various local Catholic schools.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four children, Frank I. Thompson and his wife, Brenda, of Dagsboro, Del., James F. Thompson of Philadelphia, Marianne "Mattie" Thompson Murray of Bristol, and Elizabeth Matejik of Fairless Hills. She was blessed with four granddaughters, Mariah Thompson Vink and her husband, Nathan, Meredith Thompson Becht and her husband, Michael, Lynette Matejik Alexander and her husband, Thomas, and Jamie Matejik Klejna and her husband, Michael. Doubly blessed with eight great grandchildren, Gavin, Colin, and Nolan Vink, Keira Becht, Michael, Gianna, and Mason Klejna, and baby girl, Adalyn Therese Alexander, due in December.
Therese, who was born in West Haven, Conn., was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, and being the fifth child of 13. Her incredibly large Clan includes her siblings, Frances, Shirlee, Margaret, Patricia, Noreen, and David, together with 208 plus relatives. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many special friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough. Therese will be interred with her husband in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St. Bristol, PA 19007, or a .
