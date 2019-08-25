Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese A. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese A. Thompson Obituary
Therese A. "Terri" Campbell Thompson of Bristol Borough was born into eternal life Aug. 24, 2019. She was 92.

Waiting to greet her at heaven's gates will be her husband, James I. "Bobo" Thompson, her son-in-law, Joseph Murray Sr., her parents, Furman and Annamae Campbell; and her six siblings, Furman Jr., Frank, Judy, Russell, Paul, and Eileen.

After raising her children, Terri taught for 17 years at Holy Trinity School in Morrisville. Upon her retirement, she was a substitute teacher at various local Catholic schools.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four children, Frank I. Thompson and his wife, Brenda, of Dagsboro, Del., James F. Thompson of Philadelphia, Marianne "Mattie" Thompson Murray of Bristol, and Elizabeth Matejik of Fairless Hills. She was blessed with four granddaughters, Mariah Thompson Vink and her husband, Nathan, Meredith Thompson Becht and her husband, Michael, Lynette Matejik Alexander and her husband, Thomas, and Jamie Matejik Klejna and her husband, Michael. Doubly blessed with eight great grandchildren, Gavin, Colin, and Nolan Vink, Keira Becht, Michael, Gianna, and Mason Klejna, and baby girl, Adalyn Therese Alexander, due in December.

Therese, who was born in West Haven, Conn., was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, and being the fifth child of 13. Her incredibly large Clan includes her siblings, Frances, Shirlee, Margaret, Patricia, Noreen, and David, together with 208 plus relatives. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many special friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough. Therese will be interred with her husband in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St. Bristol, PA 19007, or a .

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now