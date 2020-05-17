|
Therese "Terri" Beneski of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.
Born in Plainfield, NJ and raised in Piscataway, NJ, daughter of the late John T. and Frances Vishnesky Beneski, she resided in Washington Crossing for over 20 years.
Terri was a claims adjuster for 40 years with Allstate until her retirement.
Terri loved to travel and she loved animals especially her two dogs Summer and JoJo.
Wife of the late Frank Benyo, she is survived by three brothers and three sisters-in-law, John T. and Kerry Beneski of Honey Brook, Pa., David Beneski of Millville, N.J., and Robert Beneski of Piscataway, N.J., Stephanie Dates and Julie Benyo of Corning, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020