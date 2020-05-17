Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Beneski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese M. Beneski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese M. Beneski Obituary
Therese "Terri" Beneski of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

Born in Plainfield, NJ and raised in Piscataway, NJ, daughter of the late John T. and Frances Vishnesky Beneski, she resided in Washington Crossing for over 20 years.

Terri was a claims adjuster for 40 years with Allstate until her retirement.

Terri loved to travel and she loved animals especially her two dogs Summer and JoJo.

Wife of the late Frank Benyo, she is survived by three brothers and three sisters-in-law, John T. and Kerry Beneski of Honey Brook, Pa., David Beneski of Millville, N.J., and Robert Beneski of Piscataway, N.J., Stephanie Dates and Julie Benyo of Corning, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -