|
|
Thomas A. Real, of Newtown Borough, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center from complication of COVID-19. He was 61.
Tom was a lifelong Newtown resident.
Tom is a graduate of Council Rock High School and a long-time employee of Fabian's Fuel Oil in Newtown.
He is a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Fairless Hill. Tom is an active member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of American and the Neshaminy Valley Chapter of the AMCA, serving as President for the past two years and several years as secretary. He was a longtime member of the Newtown Reliance Company.
Tom lived life to the fullest, enjoying every moment of it. He loved to laugh and did so often. He was at peace on his Harley, enjoying hanging out with his friends and playing his music.
Tom is the son of the late William R. and Gertrude Cooper Real, Sr. and the brother of William "Duke" and Theresa Real, Jr. and James R. Real. He is the proud uncle of Denise Real (Seth Webber), Robert Real (Cynthia), Laura Ferringer (Craig) and his great nephews, Trey and Dylan Real, Nate and Lucas Ferringer.
He is also survived by many cousins and many, many good friends, too many to list, but a shout out to Randy, Darlene, Bob, Gary, Jules, Chris, Karen and Bill and Sandy.
Services will be held at a later date when everyone can participate to honor and remember Tom. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory may do so the , 625 N Governor Printz Blvd, Suite 2. Essington, PA 19029 or Faith Presbyterian Church, 525 S. Olds Blvd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
Psalm 121: 1-2: I will lift my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 1, 2020