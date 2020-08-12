1/1
Thomas A. Real
Thomas A. Real of Newtown Borough died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. He was 61.

A lifelong Newtown resident, Tom was a graduate of Council Rock High School and a longtime employee of Fabian's Fuel Oil in Newtown. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Fairless Hills.

He was an active member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America and the Neshaminy Valley Chapter of the AMCA, serving as president for the past two years and several years as secretary. He was a longtime member of the Newtown Reliance Company.

Tom lived life to the fullest, enjoying every moment of it. He loved to laugh and did so often. He was at peace on his Harley, enjoying hanging out with his friends and playing his music.

Tom was the son of the late William R. and Gertrude Cooper Real Sr., and the brother of William "Duke" and Theresa Real Jr., and James R. Real. He was the proud uncle of Denise Real (Seth Webber), Robert Real (Cynthia), Laura Ferringer (Craig) and his great nephews, Trey and Dylan Real, and Nate and Lucas Ferringer. He is also survived by many cousins and many, many good friends, too many to list, but a shout out to Randy, Darlene, Bob, Gary, Jules, Chris, Karen and Bill and Sandy.

Psalm 121: 1-2: I will lift my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Newtown Cemetery, 600 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. A motorcycle procession will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Swartz/Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown to Newtown Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory may do so to the American Lung Association, 625 N. Governor Printz Blvd., Suite 2, Essington, PA 19029, or Faith Presbyterian Church, 525 S. Olds Blvd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

Swartz/Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
11:30 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Newtown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
