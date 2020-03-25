Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bowyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Albert Bowyer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Albert Bowyer Sr. Obituary
Thomas Albert Bowyer, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was 83.

Thomas is preceded in death by his late wife, Katherine "Kay" Bowyer and his two beloved children, Thomas A. Jr. and Cynthia Clemens.

He is survived by his children, Mary Kay Zimmaro (Gary) and Tim Bowyer; grandchildren Gary, Jr. (Laura), Ryan (Jen), Andrew (Allyssa) and Matthew, two great grandchildren and by his son-in-law, Dennis Clemens and his sister and brother-in-law Trudy and Tom Minahan.

Tom worked at Stan Harris Vending for over 40 years. He was a sweet and gentle man and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service for Thomas will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Thomas A. Bowyer, Sr., to Abington Jefferson Hospice 225 Newtown Rd. Warminster PA 18974.

Condolences to his family may be made by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -