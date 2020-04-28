|
Thomas B. Edinger Sr., a longtime resident of Ewing, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Birches of Newtown. He was 89.
He honorably served his country in the United States National Guard and Army. Thomas went on to become a Master Carpenter with Union #31 and retired in 1990 from the Trenton Board of Education.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, building and relaxing with a beer. He will be remembered for his love of his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan Edinger; his son, Thomas B. Edinger Jr.; his brothers, Carl and John Edinger; and his sisters, Beatrice Wiater and Ethel Doolan.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Edinger; his granddaughter, Jennifer L. Edinger; his grandson, Thomas B. Edinger III and wife, Laura; and his great-grandchildren, Ava, Daniella, Hailey and Sydney.
Funeral services are private. Thomas will be laid to rest, alongside his wife, at Ewing Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Health Organization COVID-Solidarity Response Fund by visiting www.inmemof.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2020