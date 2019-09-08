|
Thomas was called home to be with his family in heaven Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, he resided in Croydon.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Julia (Novak) Kaelin; his brothers, Frank Jr. (the late Dorothy), and Robert (the late Gertrude), his sisters, Madeline (Kaelin), Dorothy Howland (the late George), Marie (Eckert) and Barbara (Tomes).
He is survived by his brothers, William (the late Mary), Louis (Linda) and Michael (Carol). He also is survived by his loving nieces who cared for him, Mary Theresa Kumbat (John), Julianna Hieber (Gary) and Dorothy Diegel (the late Richard), along with many nieces and nephews.
He was a grocery clerk until his retirement. He love to do outdoor gardening, reading his Nook, and playing computer games. Also, most importantly, he enjoyed sharing stories of the past.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Thomas' name to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Croydon, Pa. or Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019