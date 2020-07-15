Thomas Brian Mullins passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown. He was 64.
Born in Bristol, Pa., the son of Margaret M. (Gallagher) and Walter J. Mullins, Thomas was a 1974 graduate of Neshaminy High School. He was a long time resident of Lower Bucks County.
Thomas spent most of his working career at Vend-Rite servicing vending machines, mostly at the Philadelphia Airport.
He loved both salt and fresh water fishing, was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and also enjoyed an occassional round of golf and bowling. He liked listening to music and was a proud "Dead Head".
Tom could often be found at Parx where he enjoyed watching live horse races.
He cherished weekend camping trips with his brothers at Pocono Raceway to watch NASCAR racing.
Loving father of Sean Mullins (Nicole), Thomas is the devoted Pop Pop of Lily and dear brother of Denise Wurst (Gerry), Pat Mullins (Joyce Schiavo), Joe Mullins (Annette), Margie Yost, the late Jack Mullins (Debbie) and the late William Mullins (late Denise).
He will also be sadly missed by his former wife, Deborah Mullins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.