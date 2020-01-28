|
Thomas C. Vitanovitz Jr. of Penns Park, Pa. died peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 57.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Tom was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Catherine Carroll Vitanovitz, and the brother of the late Mark Vitanovitz.
Tom was a loving and caring brother, father and grandfather who enjoyed time spent with his ever devoted family. He will be greatly missed but eternally remembered and loved by everyone who was in his life and loved by him.
Tom is survived by his loving and devoted children, Thomas C. Vitanovitz III and his wife, Shannon, of Penns Park, Brian M. Vitanovitz of Philadelphia, and Amanda Gjini and her husband, Igri, of Franklinville, N.J. He is also survived by his six beloved grandchildren, and his sisters, Catherine Ponciano (Gregg), Joann Vitanovitz, and Colleen Dyson (Wayne).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd. (at Tanyard Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 28, 2020