|
|
Thomas C. Gabriele passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the age of 80.
Thomas was born Jan. 31, 1939 and was raised in Andalusia, Pa. He attended Bensalem High School and worked for James D. Morrissey for 36 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved gardening his flowers, vegetables, and herbs. Thomas loved his dogs as if they were his own children.
He enjoyed barbecuing and relaxing next to his wood-burning fireplace. Thomas had some famous quotes including "Right is Right, Wrong is Wrong, Right or Wrong," "You Got Me," and "You can only do the best you can." He was a very caring and loving person - if you needed someone to talk to, he was always there with open ears.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel J. and Tessie Gabriele, and his sister, Julie T. Winkler (William P.).
He is survived by his brother, Samuel E. Gabriele (Catherine), nephews, Samuel P. and Vincent Gabriele, and niece, Kathyann Gabriele, as well as his nephews, William and Thomas Winkler, niece, Julia Brenton, and numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mark's Cemetery, Croydon, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Thomas' name to a .
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019