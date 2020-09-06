It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas E. Van Horn III announce that Tom passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was 83.Tom was born and raised in Philadelphia and is preceded in death by his parents, Alberta Irene (Ochs) and Thomas E. Van Horn Jr., and his brother Richard.After graduating from Mastbaum High School, Tom honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his active duty, he became a long-time resident of Levittown, Pennsylvania and was employed by Pennsalt Chemicals Corporation and later as a Foreman for Leaseway Transportation Corporation before retiring in 1998.Tom enjoyed reading on his Kindle, watching his Philly sports teams, gardening, and reminiscing about the good ol' days. He always looked forward to family and friends gathering together for holidays and special occasions, particularly Thanksgiving.Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years Ardyss (Beisel) and is the loving father to Donna Bramble (Mark), Thomas E. Van Horn IV (Sanaye), Dorie Van Horn-McCarthy (Russell Rink) and Jerry Van Horn (Meg).He is the devoted grandfather of Nicole, Ryan, Jackson, Casey, Alexis, Jake, Max, Lucas and Stella.Tom will be sadly missed by his brothers, Ron (Dot) and Jim (Vicki); sister-in-law Patt (Dean) and brother-in-law Louis; several nieces and nephews and especially his best friend of over 60 years, Jerry Ellis.Interment service will be private at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Washington Crossing National Cemetery by visiting their website.Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown