Thomas Edward Murtha
Thomas Edward Murtha of Warminster passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 63.

Born in Bristol, Pa., he was the beloved son of Louisa Summers Murtha of Warminster, and the late Kenneth Leo Murtha Sr. Thomas was the brother of Kenneth Jr. (Nancy), Ronald Sr. (Ruth), and John Murtha.

Also surviving are his two nephews, Ronald Murtha Jr. and William Murtha and great nephew, Charles Murtha.

Thomas's Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either American Heart Association at www.heart.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org in Thomas' memory.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
