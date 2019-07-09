|
Thomas F. Gallagher Sr. passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence, a place he built in 1952. He was 91.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. He was one of the founding parishioners of St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem.
Tom enjoyed gardening, puzzles and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
He was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran. Tom was a carpenter. He was a gold card member (50+ years) of Local Union #454 Wharf & Dock Builders.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan A. (Bonanomi).
Tom will be sadly missed by his four loving children, Thomas F. Gallagher Jr. (Patricia), Robert M. Gallagher (Christine), Cheryl M. McKeown (William) and Marian P. Gallagher, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Peg Mullins (Bud).
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Margaret (Altmeier) Gallagher Sr., and his brother, John A. Gallagher Jr. (Terry).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Mass cards are appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
