|
|
Thomas F. Gilbert of Churchville died peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was 81.
Tom was the beloved husband of Eleanor Mauser Gilbert for 58 years.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Helen Piorkowski Gilbert.
Tom was a proud veteran of the Army.
He enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables that he would share with family and friends during the harvesting period. He also honed his talents at preserving the harvest by canning them in various brines and sauces. Tom enjoyed family gatherings, dining on crabs, and dancing, but above all he cherished any moment he spent with his adoring family. Tom will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who he has loved and cared for.
In addition to his wife Eleanor, Tom is survived by his two loving and devoted children, Thomas F. Gilbert II and his wife, Marian, of Holland and Tammy D'Arcy and her husband, William, of Doylestown. He is also survived by nine loving grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sister, Katherine Wolaniuk and his brother, Edward Gilbert (Eileen).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday, Jan. 15, starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd. (at Tanyard Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated, in his memory to Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road Bensalem, PA 19020.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020