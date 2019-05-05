Home

Thomas F. McLaughlin of Bensalem passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was 91.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Tom was a proud 1946 graduate of North Catholic High School.

A skilled cartoonist, his work was published in the Philadelphia Bulletin, Readers Digest, Saturday Evening Post and several other publications.

He was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan and loved visiting New York City, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his daughters, son-in-law, Russ, who he loved like a son, and his grandchildren. He was a volunteer at the Bensalem Historical Society.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Husband of the late Connie (Lombardo), Tom was the beloved father of Carolyn Lake (Russell) and Maureen Cowles; proud grandfather of Christopher (Christine Sullivan), Timothy (Theresa), Patrick (Michelle) and Ashley Lake, Thomas and Kellie Anne (Adam Davis) Cowles; and great-grandfather of Brendan, Anabella and Patrick Lake. He is also survived by his brother, Frank McLaughlin (the late Mary); sister-in- law, Caroline Jackson (the late Jack); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Road, Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19467.Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019
