Thomas F. Wagner passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home in Levittown. He was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Wagner was a Levittown resident and member of Queen of the Universe Parish for over 55 years.
Thomas was a longtime 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Council #4215, where he served as a Past Grand Knight from 1980 until 1981.
Mr. Wagner loved woodworking and was an all around great handyman. He could fix absolutely anything.
He cherished family trips to Ocean City, N.J. and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Maxwell), and the loving father of the late Thomas J.
He is survived by his children, Linda A. Wagner, Lisa M. Gaidis, and Keith Wagner (Diana Lee). He was the devoted grandfather of Thomas Wagner, Ryan Gaidis, Kelly Lehman and Michael Wagner, and will also be sadly missed by his special friend, Patricia Petroni, and former son-in-law, Allan Gaidis.
Mr. Wagner will be laid to rest with his late wife at Resurrection Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 4, 2020