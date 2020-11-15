Thomas Francis "Tom" Devlin, III died Nov. 4, 2020, from complications related to Covid-19. He was 73 .Tom enjoyed living in Silver Spring, Md., for more than 30 years.He was the son of Mary and Frank Devlin of Newtown. At 18 years old, Tom joined the Marines and was deployed to Vietnam. Serving in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970, he earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and other awards. Tom also served in the Marine Corps Reserve and the Air National Guard as a medic.Tom is remembered for his sense of humor and sharp wit. He enjoyed travel, and touring historical sites, having returned to Vietnam once, and also D-Day sites in Europe. He joined his sister and nephew, Jared, on a special camping trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. Other trips took him to the Jersey shore, Hawaii, and Guam. Recently, he had explored family history during a memorable trip to Ireland with his cousins and sister.Tom was devoted to his church, St. Michael the Archangel. In the Neocatechumenate Community, he was considered family. In addition, he was a valued member of the Knights of Columbus, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Vietnam Veterans of America.Tom was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and mother, Mary.Tom is survived by his sister, Roberta Devlin-Scherer, his brother, Jim Taylor, and cousins, John Devlin, Kerry Malm, and Michael and Rosemary Devlin.Services honoring Tom include a viewing beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church, 805 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring, Md., where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in St. Andrew's Catholic Church Cemetery, 135 S. Sycamore St. in Newtown, Bucks County. Monsignor Eddie Tolentino from St. Michaels will lead both the funeral and graveside service. A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.Flowers or donations may be sent to St. Michaels.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,Newtown