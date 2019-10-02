|
Thomas George Pine of Macon, Ga., passed away at home on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 85.
Tom was born Jan. 9, 1934 in Gowanda, N.Y., to LeRoy and Helen (Hamilton) Pine. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Betty Pine Young, LeRoy Pine, and his twin, William Pine, and his grandsons, Mac Pine and Drew Pine.
Tom raised his family in Bucks County, Pa. He was well known for living in the purple house on Maple Avenue. Tom was a proud Marine, owned his own construction company, and loved to work with his hands. Tom enjoyed his garden, riding his bike, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Donohue Pine, children: Dave (Kathy), Don (Cathy), Derrick (Heather - deceased), Doug (Lauri), Dan (Bonnie - deceased), Julia Pruitt (Pat), Sharon (Hatem Sabaawy), and Janice Slavin (Mike), 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. followed by the interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a reception at The Irish Rover Station House.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019