|
|
Thomas H. Kulp of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Fox Subacute at Warrington. He was 80.
Born in Hempstead, N.Y., son of the late Herbert L. and Julia Huebener Kulp, he resided in Lower Makefield Township for 43 years until recently moving to Ann's Choice.
Tom was a three-sport athlete at South Side High School in Long Island and a Member of its Athletic Hall of Fame. After completing his first year of college,
Tom served two years in the U.S. Army as an MP. He returned to Bucknell University, where he was a member of and served as President of Theta Chi fraternity and as President of Bucknell's Inter Fraternity Council.
Tom was an independent life insurance broker for his entire career in Bucks County. He was very active in community service organizations. Tom was a member and past President of the Washington Crossing Rotary Club. He was a Member of the Kiwanis Club and the Lower Makefield Junior Chamber of Commerce and a past President.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara Taeffner Kulp; two daughters and a son-in-law, Alison Kulp Holsman of Yardley and Elizabeth and Sean McGarrigle of Horsham, Pa.; his brother, Richard Kulp of Massapequa Park, N.Y.; his sister, Janet Haberstock of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Marjorie Clayton; brother-in-law, James Pain; six grandchildren, Tyler, Jack and Trey Holsman, and Sarah, Rylee, and Meghan McGarrigle; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the stepson of the late Ronald Clayton; brother of the late Ronald Clayton Jr., Gail Pain, and William Clayton, and brother-in-law of the late Paul Haberstock.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 47 W. Afton Avenue, Yardley, Pa. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020