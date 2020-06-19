Thomas Harry North of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 71.Born in Philadelphia, Tom was a resident of Bensalem for the last 30 years. He was an avid car and gun collector. Tom also enjoyed racing boats and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 17 years, Theresa (Gasperec).Tom will be sadly missed by his four loving daughters, Colleen Jamison, Theresa Goffman (Chris), Tammy and Tracy North. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Charles Gary Jr., Jaiden, Chase and Emma Goffman, and Alivia and Nicholas Campbell, and his loving dog, Toby North.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eileen Alexander and Donald North.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem