Thomas J. Boorse of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 93.
Born in Abington, Pa., Thomas loved bowling, going to the casino, drinking Rolling Rock beer, listening to country music - especially Johnny Cash, and he always had a cool pair of sunglasses. He also had a real passion for playing the guitar and singing.
Thomas became a Merchant Marine during World War II and traveled the world for many years following the war. After active duty as a Merchant Marine, Thomas was a Boiler Inspector with Arise for many years.
He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and pop-pop to many. He will be deeply missed.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Lynch; brothers, William Boorse and John Boorse; sisters, Evelyn Mixner and Rose Boorse; and his son, Thomas Boorse Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Slemmer) Boorse; his children, Deborah Page, Linda Carson, Joyce Retzler (Kenneth), Carolyn Boorse (John Filer), Vincent Boorse, and Genevieve Boorse; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020