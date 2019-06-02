|
Thomas J. Hutton and a longtime resident of the Newtown area passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home peacefully, under the gentle care of local hospice, from heart failure. He was 69.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Sue Hutton; his brother, Kenneth R. Hutton; two nieces, Christie Conn and Amy Spaziani; and his longtime friend, Jane DuPont.
After graduating with an engineering degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Tom first enjoyed a working career as an inspection engineer for Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance. He subsequently spent a quarter century working at the local Acme in a variety of positions.
Tom's life hobbies included photography, coin and stamp collecting, exploring lighthouses all over the East Coast and hiking.
Services and interment will be held privately.
