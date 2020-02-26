Home

Thomas J. Jones, of Trucksville, formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24th, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas. He was 87.

He was born in Kingston, a son of the late

Ellsworth and Alice (Mokychic) Jones. Thomas served in the US Army and was a High School Science teacher for 32 years.

He served as a Deacon and Trustee of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills and Dr. Edwards

Memorial Congregational Church in Edwardsville.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by, brothers, Alfred (Edward) Jones and John (Jack) Jones; and sister, Mary Alice Jones Drust.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former

Betty Lawson; Susan Cole, husband, Adam and children, Zachary and Alexis; David Jones and children Nicole and Steven; and Thomas E. Jones.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Rev. Robb Henderson will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 6678 Main St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.

Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home

Shavertown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020
