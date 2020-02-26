|
Thomas J. Jones, of Trucksville, formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24th, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas. He was 87.
He was born in Kingston, a son of the late
Ellsworth and Alice (Mokychic) Jones. Thomas served in the US Army and was a High School Science teacher for 32 years.
He served as a Deacon and Trustee of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills and Dr. Edwards
Memorial Congregational Church in Edwardsville.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by, brothers, Alfred (Edward) Jones and John (Jack) Jones; and sister, Mary Alice Jones Drust.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former
Betty Lawson; Susan Cole, husband, Adam and children, Zachary and Alexis; David Jones and children Nicole and Steven; and Thomas E. Jones.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Rev. Robb Henderson will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 6678 Main St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
Shavertown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020