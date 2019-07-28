Home

Thomas J. Kennedy of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Churchville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home.

He was the beloved husband for 40 years to Helen J. Kennedy and the late Catherine Cass Kennedy, and is also survived by his three daughters, Colleen Nowakowski (Mark), Kellie Gardosh (Jeff), and Lisa Fortin (Matthew), and 11 dear grandchildren.

Tom worked in the music industry, promotion and sales for Capitol and Apple Records and Universal to name a few. He was a man of faith, who loved family, music and cars. He could build, fix or repair anything.

Tom was generous to a fault, kind and had the best sense of humor.

Tom would often leave a note behind that read, "Always remember to Love Tom Kennedy" and that we will do because love never dies.

His family will receive condolences from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland PA 18966. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic School at the above address.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019
