Thomas J. Keys Obituary
Thomas J. Keys died April 8, 2020, at home of natural causes. Born Oct. 4, 1942. He was 77.

He was the loving son of Roy F. Keys and Cecilia (McGovern) Keys.

Tom was a CPA working for Sideman & Sideman in Philadelphia for many years. A longtime resident of Croydon, Tom had lived in Pocono Pines, Pa., since 2008. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.

Tom is survived by his sister, Judith Wrightson of Croydon (Howard), and his sister-in-law, Helen Keys (Chuck Keys) of Bel Air, Md., and 11 nieces and nephews. Tom will be greatly missed.

He loved reading, sports, cars and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Due to current health issues, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
